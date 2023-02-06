Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel senior gives back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackson Baer has made the most of his time at Deuel High School.

“Deuel is really a nice school. The small town just kind of helps you, especially with all the teachers. We all kind of know each other in a way. Unlike the bigger schools, there’s not as much of a personalized feeling as there is at Deuel,” said Jackson.

“Jackson is an awesome student for several reasons,” said Deuel English Teacher Karan Domina. “He goes over the top. He gave 100 percent last year during the school play. He was my lights and sound technician, and instead, he jumped in during practice. He helped run lines. He helped to do so many different things.”

Jackson is also in the South Dakota National Guard, and he’s spent more than five thousand hours volunteering since the 6th grade.

“He volunteers a lot of his time at the United Methodist Church here in town. He’s also a trustee there, which I find very impressive. Because how often do you see a trustee of a church that is Jackson’s age,” said Karan.

Jackson plans to go to Lake Area Tech after high school to study cyber security.

“I’ve always had an interest in computers and networking. I’ve taken some of the classes we have at Deuel. And it’s always been kind of interesting to me. My ultimate job, I kind of want to work at an internet service provider, or an ISP. Or maybe private sector stuff doing cyber security,” said Jackson.

For now, he’ll savor the final months of his senior year.

“I think it’s very important that you enjoy the good moments that you had in high school,” said Jackson.

For being named our scholar of the week, Jackson gets a $250 scholarship from H-D Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.