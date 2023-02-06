‘Winterfest of Wheels’ draws record crowd for final show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center was filled with premium cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend for the annual Winterfest of Wheels.

Along with the vehicles, there were vendors selling items such as neon signs, garage art and even car parts. This is the 15th and final year of the event.

Not only is the event an opportunity for gearheads to escape their cabin fever during the winter, it’s also a fundraiser for Cure Kids Cancer.

Fifteen years in, and Winterfest of Wheels is calling it quits. The awards have been won, but the real award is helping support families with kids who have cancer.

“It’s awesome. It’s not really us that is doing it, but the whole community that is doing it and we were inspired by God that we should do something and this is what he chose us to do,” said Karen Leisinger, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s been a wonderful 15 years. We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers, all the people who bring their cars from far and wide, and the vendors and the sponsors have all been so awesome to work with.”

Many are wondering why this is the final year of the event. For the Leisingers, the answer is finding time for the ones they love and looking into the future.

“It’s just time. It’s been 15 years,” said Leisinger. “It’s been a passion for us, but we have other passions and we we need to spend some time with our family and work and get things caught up.”

Family is very important to them, have been there with them every step of the way.

“They mean the world to us. Our children have spent half of their lives helping us put on this show and it’s time for them to have their passion and for us to help them,” expressed Leisinger.”

While planning the first Winterfest, Leisinger’s great niece had just been diagnosed with cancer, giving them the idea to send the proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer. Although she passed away when she was seven, her picture is proudly displayed at the event held in her honor.

