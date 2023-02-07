Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Monday, February 6th

HS Basketball, Athlete, Mayo, Twins, Vikings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg girls and Lennox boys won HS Basketball games Monday night. Alec Squires of Sioux Valley has his Cossacks in contention for a State “A” basketball championship. National honors for Zeke Mayo, Twins players are anxious for spring training and the Vikings have a new Defensive Coordinator.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted

Latest News

Sioux Valley's Squires has Cossacks in title contention again this year
Sioux Valley’s Squires has Cossacks in contention for a State A championship
Harrisburg girls and Lennox boys are victorious in HS Basketball Monday
Harrisburg girls win a thriller and the Lennox boys explode in 2nd quarter for big win
Thielbar and Jeffers are anxious for Spring Training to start in Florida
Thielbar and Jeffers are anxious for spring training to begin
SDSU's Zeke Mayo is Mid-Major Player of the Week
Zeke Mayo is National Mid-Major Player of the Week