Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

EmBe to host 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast

2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast
2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast(EmBe Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe is hosting an event to celebrate impact, resilience, and belonging among women.

Tickets are now available for the 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

EmBe announced the poet and artist Angelica Mercado-Ford, author of “Todo Revoluciona,” as the keynote speaker. Hear how Angelica supports the parallel vision of women being their whole selves and her self-reflection on belonging and the path of the in-between; two cultures, two countries, and two identities. She explores the in-between through poetry and mixed media artworks, both playful and powerful.

In addition, Britza Performing Arts Studio will take the stage dancing to “At This Table.” This symbolic dance coincides with our theme for the event: At this table, everyone is welcome. Everyone is seen. Everyone matters.

The annual In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast supports each woman’s journey with EmBe. Whether it’s a pair of shoes, a new professional outfit, or professional and personal development through our Women’s Leadership Program, each dollar raised ensures a woman gains what she needs when she arrives.

At this table, everyone is welcome. Everyone is seen. Everyone matters. Visit EmBe.Org/Program/In-Her-Shoes-Empowerment-Breakfast/ to purchase tickets or sponsorships. The sponsorship deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast takes place on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux...
The 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast takes place on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.(EmBe)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

Latest News

South Dakota Lottery logo
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
Both measures now go to the House for further consideration.
SD House committee passes two bills regulating medical marijuana locations, examinations
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
DTSF organizes Galentines Day Boutique Crawl
DTSF organizes Galentines Day Boutique Crawl