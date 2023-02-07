EmBe to host 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe is hosting an event to celebrate impact, resilience, and belonging among women.

Tickets are now available for the 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

EmBe announced the poet and artist Angelica Mercado-Ford, author of “Todo Revoluciona,” as the keynote speaker. Hear how Angelica supports the parallel vision of women being their whole selves and her self-reflection on belonging and the path of the in-between; two cultures, two countries, and two identities. She explores the in-between through poetry and mixed media artworks, both playful and powerful.

In addition, Britza Performing Arts Studio will take the stage dancing to “At This Table.” This symbolic dance coincides with our theme for the event: At this table, everyone is welcome. Everyone is seen. Everyone matters.

The annual In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast supports each woman’s journey with EmBe. Whether it’s a pair of shoes, a new professional outfit, or professional and personal development through our Women’s Leadership Program, each dollar raised ensures a woman gains what she needs when she arrives.

At this table, everyone is welcome. Everyone is seen. Everyone matters. Visit EmBe.Org/Program/In-Her-Shoes-Empowerment-Breakfast/ to purchase tickets or sponsorships. The sponsorship deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15.

