DTSF organizes Galentines Day Boutique Crawl

By Beth Warden
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls has organized a Galentines Boutique Crawl from Feb. 11- 12.

If participants visit all ten participating boutiques, they can enter for a chance to win a $500 prize. According to the DTSF website, the participating boutiques include Chelsea’s, MK Threads, Primp, Terra Shepherd, Layered Elements, Threads by Simply Perfect, Veza, Lauriebelles, JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme, Mint & Basil.

