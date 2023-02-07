Enrollment numbers cause Watertown to consider closing an elementary school

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown School District is considering closing one of its five elementary schools, but which elementary school that is has not been announced.

Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said the consideration came after a facility study that showed each elementary school was at two-thirds capacity.

”Seven years ago, we opened Watertown Middle School to help ease some overcrowding at some of our elementary schools. Since that time, we have probably been running a little below capacity. Really, it was brought to our attention through this facility study of, do you need to have all five elementary schools open?” said Danielsen.

Danielsen said closing an elementary school could help consolidate staff.

”They’re smaller elementary schools, so you share staff like your P.E., music, art, those kind of specialty areas. So, you’ve got them driving in between schools, which causes lost instructional time,” said Danielsen.

Closing a school could also help with some inbalances within the Watertown School District, such as special programs.

“We do have a growing ESL population. We have certain elementary schools that are maybe getting a little in-balanced in terms of our free and reduced lunch numbers or our special education population. So, there are people who understand, when they see the whole picture, that understand that maybe we need to look at some of this,” said Danielsen.

It has not yet been determined which elementary school would be closed. The district is also considering how the students would be relocated. Danielsen said the district is considering splitting the students by their grades, rather than just their address.

”If it’s sticking with the neighborhood school concept, then it would maybe be redrawing some boundaries to try and redetermine that catchment area for getting your elementary schools full. If it’s a different concept altogether, where you looked at some grade-level bunching, then it’s more of a matter of how do you group students together?” said Danielsen.

One community listening session has already been held to let staff and parents voice their concerns and questions. Another session is planned for February 8th at Watertown High School.

Danielsen said he understands that there are some questions surrounding the potential change.

“You do have other questions about the number of transitions a student would have to make from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade. You have the staffing piece of how do people get moved around, where are you relocated? There’s just some general questions that come up that we would need to have answers for,” said Danielsen.

Danielsen said after the community listening sessions, he will present the information gathered at the February School Board meeting.

The earliest the elementary school would close, Danielsen said, would be the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.