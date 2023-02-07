Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg girls win a thriller and the Lennox boys explode in 2nd quarter for big win

Tigers girls edge Titans and Orioles boys score 42 in 2nd quarter for win at Tri-Valley
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISBURG and CROOKS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Katie Vasecka is getting healthy and it made a big difference in Monday’s game at Harrisburg as the Tea Area Titans almost pulled off the upset over the #5AA Tigers. Vasecka had 21 points and Mara Grant 13 and 11 rebounds as the visitors led by 6 in the 4th quarter. But the Tigers rallied back for a 59-57 win. Jaylee Hofer and Sadie Mehrman combined for 30 points in the win.

Near Crooks, Lennox and Tri-Valley had a tight first quarter with the once-beaten Orioles leading 18-12. But a huge 42-8 second quarter was the difference in a 75-48 win as the Orioles improved to 14-1.

