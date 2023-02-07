Local efforts to raise funds for the Fight Like a Ninja mental health initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Angela Drake, a “Loud Mouth Ninja Mama,” there are two upcoming events that are helping raise money for the mental health awareness initiative, Fight Like a Ninja.

SF Stampede and Tri-City Storm will compete in a hockey match at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center On Feb. 19. Stampede will wear Loud Mouth Ninja Mama jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the Fight Like a Ninja cause. Five dollars of every entry ticket sold will also go towards the initiative. Click here to purchase a ticket.

Then on March 3, at the McDonald’s in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Brookings, and Watertown, every Shamrock Shake will have a Fight Like a Ninja sticker with the number 988 and a QR code that links to life-saving resources and #ShamrockShake4Brittany. The fast food chain is donating $0.44 of every Shamrock Shake sold on March 3 to the Fight Like a Ninja cause.

