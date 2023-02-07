Luverne restaurants to compete in We Love Pork Challenge

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth annual pork battle between restaurants in Luverne, Minnesota, begins next week.

The event, sponsored by the Rock County Pork Producers, starts Monday, Feb. 13, and continues through Friday, March 17.

Five participating restaurants will create pork meals showcasing “the other white meat.” Customers who order pork at any restaurant any time during the contest will have a chance to rate what they ate.

The following restaurants are competing: Bogey’s Bar & Grill (Luverne Country Club), Green Lantern Bar & Grill, Hidden Hills Café & Hideaway Tavern, Howling Dog Saloon, and Sterling’s Café & Grille.

A traveling trophy will be presented to the winner of the contest on March 27 at a special event hosted for the participating restaurants.

How it works

Customers will assign up to five points in each of five categories for every featured pork meal they try. The pork meal with the highest average point at the conclusion of the battle will be declared the winner.

Customers will rate their meals on the following five categories:

• meat

• presentation

• toppings

• flavor

• customer service

Diners also have a chance to win one of 50 $10 gift certificates/prizes given away by participating restaurants during the challenge.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.