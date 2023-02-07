Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will feature first transgender character

The much-anticipated videogame "Hogwarts Legacy" is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The much-anticipated videogame “Hogwarts Legacy” is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.

The game will feature the first transgender character in the Harry Potter franchise.

It’s significant because in the past, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made controversial comments that some call anti-trans.

Variety reports the trans character Sirona Ryan is the proprietor of the Three Broomsticks Pub.

It’s evident as she tells players it took her classmates time to realize she was “a witch... not a wizard.”

“Hogwarts Legacy” players will enter the wizarding world as a novice wizard from more than a hundred years ago and try to master spells and potions.

“Hogwarts Legacy” will roll out on other consoles, including PS4 and Xbox One in April and Nintendo Switch in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
Shamrock Shakes for Brittany benefit set for March 3.
Local efforts to raise funds for the Fight Like a Ninja mental health initiative
A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say