New industrial park to open in Salem

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new 21-acre industrial park in Salem, South Dakota, aims to attract new businesses, jobs, and families to the community.

The Salem Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) announced the park has already secured significant interest from prospective businesses.

“Sioux Falls is approaching closer to Salem every day. Because of the community investment, we are poised to grow alongside the rest of the outlying communities,” said Jeremy Grady, SEDC board president.

SEDC is partnering with three organizations to plan and market the park: DGR Engineering, Bender Commercial Real Estate and Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. DGR, Salem’s city engineering firm, helped the board develop the 9-Lot concept with sizes ranging from two-thirds of an acre up to 5 acres. Bender Commercial is a leader in the industrial land market for the Sioux Falls region.

Signing a non-exclusive listing agreement with Bender allows for maximum flexibility for local realtors while still reaching the wide range of potential businesses Bender may bring to the table, according to the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

Bradyn Neises, a commercial real estate agent with Bender Real Estate, is from Howard, South Dakota, and knows Salem well.

“I grew up driving through Salem and look forward to using my services to bring economic opportunities to the community,” said Neises. “I am excited to assist in the growth of a small-town community.”

The City of Salem joined the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA), a regional Economic Development Organization, in 2022. SMGA helps Salem with its economic development efforts and planning including the staffing of its economic development director.

“This industrial park puts Salem on the map for businesses looking to invest in the Sioux Metro,” said Jesse Fonkert, president and CEO of SMGA.

The goal for the park is to have a few lots sold this summer and to begin construction on the new road as soon as possible.

