Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners

South Dakota Lottery logo(South Dakota Lottery)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners.

If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.

