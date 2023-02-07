Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners.

If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.

