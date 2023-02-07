SD committee kills Amazon employee bill

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - A South Dakota Senate committee kills a bill Tuesday morning that would have required Amazon to provide its workers the metrics it bases performance on and retain that information for three years.

Senate Bill 178 was killed on a partisan 8 to 1 vote.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba from Sioux Falls, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure was necessary to ensure Amazon warehouse employees are fairly treated.

Amazon is in the early stages of opening a massive warehouse in northwest Sioux Falls.

“We have a worker shortage in South Dakota,” Sen. Nesiba said. “We are sending a signal to workers that if you come here, we’ll keep you safe.”

The other Republican committee members disagreed.

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree from Madison said the bill would impact more than just Amazon.

“They’re trying to make this about Amazon, but it would include small businesses,” Sen. Crabtree said.

As to a labor shortage in New York and California just passed a similar bill, he said, “They are running out all of the good businesses there.”

Sen. Nesiba said he’s bringing the bill back next year after there is more data when the Sioux Falls Amazon plant is fully operational.

“You’ll think about your vote (between now and then) when you hear of another Amazon injury.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.