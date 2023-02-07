Avera Medical Minute
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus

South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 will be held May 6 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.(South Dakota State University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 will be held May 6 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

The school shared that the move from campus is due to construction in Frost Arena as that facility continues its transformation into First Bank & Trust Arena during the next 18 months.

“Our top priority with commencement is to ensure that every SDSU graduate has a great experience when they receive their diploma and celebrate their academic achievements with family and friends,” said Dennis Hedge, SDSU provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The spirit and tradition of SDSU commencement will be on full display in the Swiftel Center, and we will ensure many of the unique and special landmarks, places and spaces that make our university so special are represented.”

Ceremony details

Three ceremonies will be held May 6 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with undergraduate and graduate students’ participation based on the college granting their degree. The breakdown of each ceremony includes:

• 10 a.m. – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

• 2 p.m. – College of Education and Human Sciences and the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

• 6 p.m. – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Nursing and the College of Natural Sciences.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Brookings and Swiftel Center staff to make this important day special for everyone, especially our graduates and their families,” Hedge said. “The relationship between our university and community is excellent, and that relationship will help make our commencement ceremonies premier events.”

Each ceremony will be ticketed based on capacity, and graduates will receive up to six tickets apiece for their guests. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on sdstate.edu.

Additional information about the 2023 commencement ceremonies can be found on the university’s website.

