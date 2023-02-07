Sioux Valley’s Squires has Cossacks in contention for a State A championship

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Surrounded by great high school and college basketball in Volga gave Alec Squires plenty to shoot for.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been watching all the Sioux Valley High School games, all the (South Dakota State) Jacks basketball games. I just fell in love with the game at a very young age.” Sioux Valley Junior Alec Squires says.

Being tall, and reaching 6′10′' didn’t hurt either. “I’ve always had that advantage of being so tall. My basketball IQ is pretty high so I’ve always kind of known what to do.” Squires says. “Some times you have some bigs come through that maybe aren’t quite as mobile as him. Very mobile, has a great engine.” Sioux Valley Head Coach Bill Vincent says.

That size didn’t come without challenges, namely a leg injury that cost Alec his freshman year. “I was always that lanky, uncoordinated fella. Had to have surgery on and got it healed within nine months and so that led into my sophomore year and so I just jumped in right with the team.” Squires says.

He recovered to become one of the top big men in the state, averaging a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds last season to help lead the Cossacks to the state title game. “He just grew more and more as a player and as an athlete and his ceiling is awfully high and the potential to where he’s going to end up is great. And he’s just such a grounded kid that stays coachable.” Vincent says.

Allowing Squires to make good on one dream, verbally committing to play college basketball just down the road in Brookings at South Dakota State last September. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the Jackrabbits and I thought when that opportunity came across I couldn’t let it go.” Alec says.

As he chases down a championship dream at Sioux Valley.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

