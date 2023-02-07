South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe.

Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.

For SDSU associate professor of political science, Evren Wiltse this earthquake brings her back to her childhood when she lived in Turkey.

“Personally, it brings back all of the horrible memories because the last big earthquake near Istanbul was in 1999 and I was going to start grad school right after that,” said Evren Celik Wiltse, SDSU Associate Professor of Political Science.

Reflecting on the event in 1999, she says the country should have been better equipped in addressing the recent earthquake.

“As a political scientist I have to say, Turkey had nearly a quarter century to prepare for this. taxes were implemented specifically called earthquake taxes special taxes,” said Wiltse.

Remarking on the large number of refugees in addition to residents it effected in that area.

“There is a significant Syrian refugee population, half a million in one city, over half a million in another one. This is not just impacting the local Turkish population it is also impacting the Syrian refugees,” said Wiltse.

With less resources and sanctions, those with family in Syria are worried the country may not receive the same treatment as Turkey.

Sanaa Abourezk, owns Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean restaurant in Sioux Falls.

She is originally from Syria, and currently has family in the region that was impacted.

Upon hearing the large number of deaths and injuries, she was thankful to hear her family was safe.

“You can always fix a building, but you don’t want to lose any human, so I am very thankful that my siblings are safe,” said Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa’s owner

Although her family was safe, she said a new worry arose with the unique factors surrounding Syria.

“The earthquake is horrible for many reasons; first Syria has been through civil war for ten years and then you have the sanction. so, what everyone is afraid of with the sanction is that everyone will go help turkey but nobody will come to help Syria,” said Abourezk.

Saying how important support is for all people impacted by this tragedy during this time.

“Everyone I know from Syria is trying to figure out a way to help their family, and their neighborhood, and their city, and to human beings. regardless of whether they are Syrian, Turkish, Ukrainian, if we can help, we should help,” said Abourezk.

Both Wiltse and Abourezk urge people to keep both countries in mind when looking for ways to support those impacted by the earthquake.

