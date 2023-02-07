South Dakota sees a sunshine on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Tuesday!

The wind will be a lot lighter than it was yesterday, too. Highs will range from the 30s in the east, where we have more snow on the ground, to the 40s and 50s out west. Watch out for some patchy fog developing overnight and into tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we’ll have another nice day on tap for Wednesday.

By Thursday, it looks like a front will roll through the region bringing some cooler air and a chance for a little bit of light snow. Most of us will see an inch or less of fresh accumulation. Highs will drop into the 20s for Friday, despite lots of sunshine. We’ll turn things around this weekend, though. Highs will jump back into the 30s and 40s for everyone.

Next week is also looking quiet and nice. Highs will be hovering around freezing and we’ll bring in slight chances of snow toward the end of next week.

