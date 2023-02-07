Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

States push to enshrine protections for tribal children

Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the...
Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. Montana is one of a handful U.S. states considering legislation this year to include provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act in state law.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Amy Beth Hanson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A handful of U.S. states are considering legislation this year to include provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act in state law.

Supporters say it’s urgent as they await a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the federal law.

The act requires states to notify tribes when Native American children are removed from families due to abuse or neglect allegations. It says such children must be placed with extended family, members of their tribe or other Native American families whenever possible.

Lawmakers in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and North Dakota are considering bills this year. Ten other states have similar laws. New Mexico’s took effect this year.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

Latest News

The goal is to have a few lots sold this summer and begin construction on the new road as soon...
New industrial park to open in Salem
Shamrock Shakes for Brittany benefit set for March 3.
Local efforts to raise funds for the Fight Like a Ninja mental health initiative
The $36 million Prairie Lakes Ice Arena in Watertown is scheduled to open in December, and on...
Watertown city council approves $81,000 performance test on new ice arena
Sanford Pentagon to host MMA event in April