Thielbar and Jeffers are anxious for spring training to begin

Twins stopped in Brookings during Caravan to talk baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Twins Winter Caravan stopped in Brookings recently where they made the announcement that the Defending National Champion Jackrabbits football team will play Drake at Target Field in September.

That’s extra cool for former SDSU pitcher Caleb Thielbar who’s also optimistic about this summer’s Twins team and anxious to get started.

Twins pitcher and former Jackrabbit Calen Thielbar says, ”It’s always nice to get down south and to some nicer weather and get back to work. It’s a long winter of working out alone for me. So just getting back around the team and getting going and getting ready for the season is always fun.”

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers says, ”The last couple of weeks before spring training, you’re starting to get that itch to get back, get in the team setting and get going again. You’ve been workjing so hard in the off-season to get to spring training ready to go. So I think all of us are really excited.”

The Twins are hoping some of the moves they’ve made for better pitching will work out better than they have in the recent past.

