Vacancies up in Sioux Falls, but excitement for future growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls isn’t alone in needing more housing and especially apartment units. While the latest numbers from the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association are consistent with winter rates, soon there could be help for the city and others to meet their housing demands.

Vacancy rates are slightly up in Sioux Falls; up to 4.2 percent from 3.7. But that hasn’t got housing organizations worried at all. In fact, it’s normal for rates to go up in the winter time as people either move or stay put.

“January is always an increase in the industry, just because it is winter time. Typically, you don’t see a lot of people wanting to move in the winter time.” SDMHA Executive Director Denise Hanzlik said.

Instead, they’re more excited about Senate Bill 41 being signed into law that will provide $200 million worth of housing infrastructure grants and loans.

“Both in Sioux Falls, but also for a lot of our smaller markets. They really need the added funds to be able to be able to build those apartments in their cities and towns as well.” SDMHA Board Chair Jody Bjornebo said.

That also will mean more construction jobs available in the state as companies look to build more housing and apartments to meet demand.

“They probably need it even more than Sioux Falls proper does. We’ve got a lot of the larger companies that are building in town here, and really exploding here in Sioux Falls, and a lot of those smaller towns don’t have that. So they probably even need it more than we do.” Bjornebo said.

Those jobs won’t just come in Sioux Falls, but in other communities big and small. 70 percent of the grants and loans to be given out have to go to communities in the state under 50,000 people. That means helping regional state hubs as well with their own ambitions for growth.

“It is going to help the Mitchells, the Hurons, the Madisons. In a number of those projects, developers have been looking, and have been studying that area. And looking at putting housing units in those areas. It is going to be a huge benefit to those smaller communities.” Hanzlik said.

