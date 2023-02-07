Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey.

In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey.

From the reported data, a vacancy rate of 4.2% has been confirmed. This is up slightly from July’s reported vacancy rate of 3.72%.

“Historically, we see an increase in vacancy in January, so no surprise with this increase,” said Jody Bjornebo, chair of South Dakota Multi Housing Association. “We continue to be in an extremely tight real estate market with limited choices to rent or purchase, which contributes to the downward shift of rents in some of the areas. We are hopeful that with the recently signed into law $200 Million housing infrastructure funds, our smaller communities around South Dakota will reap the benefits and see workforce housing construction underway soon, bringing more housing to much needed areas.”

This survey of Sioux Falls area members is conducted in January and July each year.

