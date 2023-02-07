Avera Medical Minute
Watertown city council approves $81,000 performance test on new ice arena

The $36 million Prairie Lakes Ice Arena in Watertown is scheduled to open in December, and on Monday night, the city council approved a contract for a company to inspect and do performance testing of the arena before it opens.(alphamediausa)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, the Watertown city council approved a contract for a performance testing inspection on the new Prarie Lakes Ice Arena in Watertown before it opens.

The inspection will cost nearly $81,000, and the contract is with Questions and Solutions Engineering Incorporated of Chaska, Minnesota.

“This contract gets us that level of service to where the staff are comfortable with the operations. We are assured by this consultant that the operations are indeed set up optimally,” said Heath VonEye, Watertown Public Works Director.

The council approved the contract on a 6-1 vote.

