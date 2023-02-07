Watertown city council approves $81,000 performance test on new ice arena

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, the Watertown city council approved a contract for a performance testing inspection on the new Prarie Lakes Ice Arena in Watertown before it opens.

The inspection will cost nearly $81,000, and the contract is with Questions and Solutions Engineering Incorporated of Chaska, Minnesota.

“This contract gets us that level of service to where the staff are comfortable with the operations. We are assured by this consultant that the operations are indeed set up optimally,” said Heath VonEye, Watertown Public Works Director.

The council approved the contract on a 6-1 vote.

