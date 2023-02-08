Avera Medical Minute
6th Street bridge to close

Construction of the Sixth Street Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will result in a road closure Feb. 13.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday.

The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“As construction starts, we encourage drivers and pedestrians to use caution in the area and consider alternate routes,” said Andy Berg, city engineer for the City of Sioux Falls. “We thank residents for their patience and look forward to delivering this important project to our community.”

Highlights of the project include:

  • elements for the future quiet zone/whistle reduction railroad crossing
  • lighted piers
  • landscaping
  • diagonal parking along Sixth Street
  • plaques paying tribute to leaders who exhibit community spirit and unity that make Sioux Falls a welcoming home. (Plaque honorees to be determined at a later date.)

While the bridge will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13, access to LSS and Cherapa Place will be maintained via 6th Street from Weber Ave.

The River Greenway Recreation Trail, along the east bank of the Big Sioux River, will be closed from 8th Street to the Falls Park entrance on Weber Ave. A detour will be established that follows a route west of the Big Sioux River through downtown and along Phillips Ave. into Falls Park.

The project’s estimated completion date is July 2024. For project information and to sign up for email updates, visit SiouxFalls.org/UnityBridge.

