Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Andre Metzger Monday qualifies for WM Phoenix Open this week

Dakotas Tour star gets another chance to play a PGA event
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Dakota News Now) -... Andre Metzger Monday qualified for this week’s Waste Managerment Phoenix Open. 3 players out of 640 who tried to make the field earned the right to play this week.

Andre has been an Athlete of the Week in the past and will be a guest on Calling All Sports on Wednesday. He dominated the Dakotas Tour when he played here during the summer. Andre is married to Kim Kolb of Sioux Falls so South Dakota is his second home. Arizona is where they live as a family, so that will make the tournament even more fun. Andre’s got game! He made his PGA Tour debut last July at age 40.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus

Latest News

Brandon Valley's Alex Mentzer wins 250th match of career
Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer wins both matches and reaches milestone
Busy night in boys hoops sees Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington and Dakota Valley all emerge...
Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington and Dakota Valley are all victorious in boys basketball Tuesday
Vermillion girls clinch Dak 12 title and O'Gorman rolls at Lincoln
Vermillion girls wrap up conference title and O’Gorman wins big at Lincoln
Dallas Goedert is excited to play in his first Super Bowl Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert is excited to play in first Super Bowl for Eagles Sunday against KC