Andre Metzger Monday qualifies for WM Phoenix Open this week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Dakota News Now) -... Andre Metzger Monday qualified for this week’s Waste Managerment Phoenix Open. 3 players out of 640 who tried to make the field earned the right to play this week.

Andre has been an Athlete of the Week in the past and will be a guest on Calling All Sports on Wednesday. He dominated the Dakotas Tour when he played here during the summer. Andre is married to Kim Kolb of Sioux Falls so South Dakota is his second home. Arizona is where they live as a family, so that will make the tournament even more fun. Andre’s got game! He made his PGA Tour debut last July at age 40.

