Another Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a little patchy fog around the region this morning. That should burn off later this morning, then we should see plenty of sunshine around the region. Highs will range from the 30s in the east to the 40s and 50s out west. The wind will stay light today, but we’ll see that start to increase overnight.

By Thursday, it looks like a front will roll through the region bringing some cooler air and a chance for a little bit of light snow. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. Highs will drop into the 20s for Friday, despite lots of sunshine. We’ll turn things around this weekend, though. Highs will jump back into the 30s and 40s for everyone.

The start of next week will remain quiet and mild, but by next Wednesday and Thursday we’re tracking another threat for accumulating snowfall.

