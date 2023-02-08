Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer wins both matches and reaches milestone
Mentzer reaches 250 career wins with pin
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer needed wins against Brookings and then Harrisburg Tuesday night to reach a milestone and he picked up his 250th career win with a pin over the Tigers.
It was a great night for the Lynx as they won both of their matches Tuesday in Harrisburg, beating the Tigers 46-27 and Brookings 70-12.
