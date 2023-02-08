Dallas Goedert is excited to play in first Super Bowl for Eagles Sunday against KC

SCOTTSDALE., AZ (Dakota News Now) -Super Bowl 57 is Sunday in Arizona and we have local players on both sides. USD’s Jack Cochrane and SDSU’s Chris Oladokun for the Chiefs and Britton-Hecla native Dallas Goedert for Philadelphia.

The former SDSU tight end will play the biggest role in the game for sure as one of the top targets for Jalen Hurts. He has continued the kind of play we saw throughout his career in Brookings to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL.

And now he’ll be playing on the biggest stage. ”My first Super Bowl man, I’ve been waiting for this since I got to the league and dreaming about it since I was 6 years old so it’s really a dream come true. And I’m just so happy that I get to spend it with these people in the locker room because we’ve got some of the greatest people in the world in here,” says Goedert.

And he’s had a chance to get advice from some of his teammates who have already been to the Super Bowl and won. Sunday should be an entertaining game between the Eagles and Chiefs.

