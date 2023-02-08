Downtown Burger Battle makes $1.7 million impact

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls.

This resulted in an estimated $1,747,340 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community, according to Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

“Burger Battle is a cultural phenomenon, and it’s a thrill to see it continue to grow! These numbers are proof that Sioux Falls takes care of its own. Burger Battle’s $1.7 million economic impact directly benefits our local restaurants and economy. These restaurant owners and employees are our friends and neighbors, and the incredible turnout from diners in January means that they get a lift in an otherwise slow sales month. Huge thanks to all the hardworking restaurant staff, and to all those who came downtown to try a burger in January!”

See below for a more detailed report of this year’s Burger Battle:

Sioux Falls Burger Battle impact report (Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.)

The 11th annual Downtown Burger Battle is set for Jan. 1, 2024.

