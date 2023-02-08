Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Downtown Burger Battle makes $1.7 million impact

Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux...
Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls.(DTSF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls.

This resulted in an estimated $1,747,340 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community, according to Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

“Burger Battle is a cultural phenomenon, and it’s a thrill to see it continue to grow! These numbers are proof that Sioux Falls takes care of its own. Burger Battle’s $1.7 million economic impact directly benefits our local restaurants and economy. These restaurant owners and employees are our friends and neighbors, and the incredible turnout from diners in January means that they get a lift in an otherwise slow sales month. Huge thanks to all the hardworking restaurant staff, and to all those who came downtown to try a burger in January!”

See below for a more detailed report of this year’s Burger Battle:

Sioux Falls Burger Battle impact report
Sioux Falls Burger Battle impact report(Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.)

The 11th annual Downtown Burger Battle is set for Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
South Dakota Lottery logo
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery
Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila! they get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as...
SD committee kills Amazon employee bill

Latest News

The leadership team from Sammons with the ZooMobile
Great Plains Zoo unveils new look for ZooMobile
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she will appoint Steve Perkins to the South Dakota...
Gov. Noem appoints Steve Perkins to Board of Education Standards
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the box turtle
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the box turtles
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds spoke with Dakota News Now on Tuesday night regarding his...
Rounds reacts to President Biden’s ‘State of the Union’ address