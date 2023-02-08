Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Getting to know the city of Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is getting closer.

On Monday, Dakota News Now talked to the city of Philadelphia about what makes it great.

Wednesday, Dakota News Now spoke with CEO of Visit KC and KC Sports Commission Kathy Nelson about the home of the Chiefs, which is just a six-hour drive from Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
South Dakota Lottery logo
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Latest News

The Department of Transportation paid a visit to Webster Elementary School on Wednesday to...
Webster fourth grader meets the DOT snowplow he named ‘Luke Ice Walker’
The Department of Transportation paid a visit to Webster Elementary School on Wednesday to...
Webster fourth grader meets the DOT snowplow he named ‘Luke Ice Walker’
Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close...
6th Street bridge to close
Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux...
Downtown Burger Battle makes $1.7 million impact