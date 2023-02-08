Getting to know the city of Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is getting closer.

On Monday, Dakota News Now talked to the city of Philadelphia about what makes it great.

Wednesday, Dakota News Now spoke with CEO of Visit KC and KC Sports Commission Kathy Nelson about the home of the Chiefs, which is just a six-hour drive from Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.