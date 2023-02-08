Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo unveils new look for ZooMobile

The leadership team from Sammons with the ZooMobile
The leadership team from Sammons with the ZooMobile
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo shared the new design of their ZooMobile Wednesday.

The new vehicle wrap was designed by Patty Solis of Sioux Falls and features a variety of animals, including Oscar the parrot, Oliver the red panda, and Archimedes the great horned owl.

The refresh was made possible with support from Sammons Financial.

Since 2016, Sammons has provided support for the ZooMobile program, covering the costs associated with bringing ZooMobiles to South Dakota schools that qualify for Title I schoolwide support, up to 150 miles from the zoo.

Since ZooMobile visits began in 2016, zoo educators have traveled 26,986 miles and seen 26,034 students. Already in 2023, 1,037 kids have benefited.

“Many of the schools that we visit through this program would not otherwise be able to provide a zoo field trip or ZooMobile visit for their students,” said Leigh Spencer, education director for the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House and Aquarium.

Spencer expressed gratitude for Sammons giving students the chance to have learning experiences that include live animals — opportunities which Spencer states are especially memorable and valuable.

Sammons is also a dedicated supporter of ZooCamps and the Zoo for All program, which provides discounted zoo admission for visitors receiving government assistance.

Zoo for All has expanded in 2023 to include not just South Dakota residents, but qualifying residents of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, as well.

The new design for the Great Plains Zoo ZooMobile
The new design for the Great Plains Zoo ZooMobile
The new design for the Great Plains Zoo ZooMobile
The new design for the Great Plains Zoo ZooMobile(Great Plains Zoo)

