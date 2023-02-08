Avera Medical Minute
House State Affairs committee sinks Convention of States resolution

The House State Affairs committee easily blocked an effort to pass a Convention of States resolution, but the prime sponsor of the resolution says that he intends to smoke the bill out on the House floor early next week.
House State Affairs members listen to testimony on a "Convention of States" Resolution.
House State Affairs members listen to testimony on a "Convention of States" Resolution.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - State lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee voted to block a resolution to apply for an “Article V Convention of States.”

Brought by Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), the resolution would make South Dakota the 20th state to call for a convention of states under Article V of the Constitution of the United States. Trigger the convention would require at least 34 states to sign on.

Many Republican lawmakers have long supported the effort to call the convention, intended to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, and to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

“Some of us have been to various legislative conferences across the country” Aylward said. “This would be very similar in just going and meeting with other state legislators. Bringing those ideas back and those things get decided here, so it does not go to D.C. and become a runaway train.”

The concept has been brought before the state legislature every year since at least 2012. Last year was the closest the effort has gotten in recent history, being just three votes away from passing the Senate.

Many lawmakers oppose it for fear that if a convention of states were convened, it could go “out of control.”

“Our Constitution was written over 250 years ago by a small number of states,” said Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron). “I don’t know if they ever envisioned that that Constitution would still be a good, viable document still to this day. I envision Convention of States being like throwing confetti in the air and having no idea which way the wind is blowing.”

The legislation was sent to the 41st day by a vote of 9 to 2. However, Aylward said that he intends to smoke the bill out on the House floor sometime early next week.

