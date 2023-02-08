Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington and Dakota Valley are all victorious in boys basketball Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson Cavaliers remained unbeaten Tuesday night with a 60-44 win over Watertown. The Arrows had the top-ranked Cavs on the ropes after 1 period, but Tim Reck’s team pulled away for the win to improve to 15-0.

2nd-ranked Lincoln had no trouble with O’Gorman as JT Rock and Elliott Whitney led the Pats to a convincing 77-59 win.

The 4th-ranked Brandon Valley Lynx followed their coach Craig Nelson into his old stomping grounds and his old team, the Washington Warriors got the upset 52-38.

And finally in Class “A” the top-ranked Panthers of Dakota Valley kept their long winning streak going with a hard-fought 59-54 win at Vermillion with Isaac Bruns making sure the Panthers remained perfect for the season.

