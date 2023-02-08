Washington Pavilion announces Kirby Science Discovery Center changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Extensive changes are coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center thanks to the estate of Patricia Knutson.

In July 2022, the Washington Pavilion announced a more than $1.2 million gift from the estate of Patricia Knutson to the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

A conference Wednesday detailed how that donation will be used to overhaul a specific space in the museum and create a new, immersive water experience for young guests.

Among the elements included are a whirlpool, clouds that rain down into a water table, a fog mushroom, and other experiential features. Children also will explore how water moves through aqueducts, conveyors, faucets, river channels, squirt guns, whirlpools, fountains and more, all while having fun.

“We are so excited to completely overhaul this space and provide new experiences in our museum, especially for our youngest guests,” said Madelyn Grogan, director of education with Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Toddlers and up will have so much fun with these new features that they won’t even recognize how much they are learning, too. No kid or parent of young children is going to want to miss this new exhibit.”

Construction will require a closure of the current exhibit in May to make physical improvements, install new flooring, and paint and build the exhibit. There will be a grand opening in June.

The project is expected to cost approximately $400,000. The remaining $800,000 of Patricia Knutson’s gift will be targeted for significant and unique projects in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, still to be announced.

