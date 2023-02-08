Salem to open twenty-two-acre industrial park

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Salem Economic Development Corporation announced they will be opening up a twenty-one-acre industrial park.

Those with the corporation say the open lots will help to attract residents and businesses to the area, reflecting the cities slogan.

This comes after the city faced severe damage from this summer’s derecho.

Mayor of Salem, Glenda Blindert believes opening these lots will help in revitalizing the town.

“Right where we’re standing is where our city shed was, we’re going to have a brand-new city shed here. We’re going to have a new community center and we’re extremely excited about opening up these lots for growth for some businesses,” said Mayor Glenda Blindert, Salem.

This is also in an effort to connect Salem to Sioux Falls.

“Sioux Falls is getting closer every day and so as Sioux Falls grows west with Foundation Park and Amazon and all of those other businesses that are locating there, we recognize that Salem has a lot of opportunity to capture that growth,” said Sheldon Jensen, economic development specialist.

Saying the new businesses would also help to keep residents in town.

“We have people that are driving, if they could find a good position here in town that would stop the drive and when you look right around Salem it’s not just Salem that’s within a twenty-to-thirty-mile radius of Salem, a lot of these people are driving quite a way,” said Blindert.

Both urging business owners to really look at Salem as a town to grow in.

“The park will have lots that can be sized anywhere from five acres all the way down to two thirds of an acre so there’s a lot of different opportunities for businesses of all sizes to move into this area,” said Jensen.

Jensen says nine lots are for sale now and construction could begin as soon as spring.

