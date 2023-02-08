Sioux Falls Chamber hosts second of three Legislative Coffees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will host the second of three Legislative Coffees this Saturday at the campus of Southeast Technical College.

This event will feature legislators from Districts 10, 11, and 12 and is free to the public.

The Legislative Coffees provide a forum for citizens to hear about current bills and communicate with their elected officials.

Citizens can also learn more about legislators’ positions, ask questions, and formulate a better understanding of the impact that a prospective law might have upon them.

Three Coffees are scheduled in the month of February. The final session will be held on Feb. 25.

Melanie Bliss, a volunteer with Sioux Falls League of Women Voters, will serve as moderator for the second Legislative Coffee. The moderator will provide pace and organization to the session, as well as take written questions from the audience.

Questions can also be submitted in advance by emailing SiouxFallsLWV@gmail.com.

Event details

The meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10-11:45 a.m.

The event will take place at the Hub Auditorium on the campus of Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Ave.

Legislators from Districts 10, 11, and 12 will be present.

Sponsors of the 2023 Legislative Coffees include AARP South Dakota, the Sioux Falls League of Women Voters, and the Sioux Falls Education Association.

The event can also be watched via livestream on the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.