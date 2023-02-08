Avera Medical Minute
Statewide marches in opposition to House Bill 1080 planned

The marches are being organized by Transformation Project Advocacy Network by Sioux Falls Pride, Black Hills Center for Equality, SD Youth Activism, Brookings Pride, Brookings PFLAG, Quilting Allies, Equality South Dakota as well as other organizations throughout the state.(Transformation Project Advocacy Network)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit organizations, partner organizations, and allies will march in protest of the legislation in cities across South Dakota on Saturday morning.

The statewide marches are in protest of House Bill 1080, legislation that would prohibit certain types of care for transgender minors.

The Senate Health & Human Services passed this bill through to the floor in a vote of 4-2, with 1 excused.

“This is one of the most extreme political attacks on transgender people in recent memory,” said Susan Williams, executive director of Transformation Project Advocacy Network. “Not only does it ban medically necessary, lifesaving care for transgender youth, but it also prevents parents from getting their child the medical care they need—care that the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and other leading medical authorities have said is essential for some youth.”

The organizations are calling on the Senate to stop the bill, stating parents of a transgender youth should have the ability to decide with doctors what medical care their child needs.

The marches are being organized by Transformation Project Advocacy Network by Sioux Falls Pride, Black Hills Center for Equality, SD Youth Activism, Brookings Pride, Brookings PFLAG, Quilting Allies, Equality South Dakota as well as other organizations throughout the state.

