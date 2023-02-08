Vermillion girls wrap up conference title and O’Gorman wins big at Lincoln

VERMILLION and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s bee a great season for the Vermillion girls who wrapped up the Dak 12 conference title Tuesday night with a 60-52 win over Dakota Valley. The #2A Tanagers were unbeaten until a loss last week to #1 Hamlin. The #2 Tanagers improved to 17-1.

And at Lincoln gym it was all #4AA O’Gorman in an early start 71-35 with Mahli Abdouch leading the way for Kent Kolsrud. The Knights are now 11-3.

