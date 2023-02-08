Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion girls wrap up conference title and O’Gorman wins big at Lincoln

Tanagers clinch conference title and Knights look sharp against Pats
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s bee a great season for the Vermillion girls who wrapped up the Dak 12 conference title Tuesday night with a 60-52 win over Dakota Valley. The #2A Tanagers were unbeaten until a loss last week to #1 Hamlin. The #2 Tanagers improved to 17-1.

And at Lincoln gym it was all #4AA O’Gorman in an early start 71-35 with Mahli Abdouch leading the way for Kent Kolsrud. The Knights are now 11-3.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus

Latest News

Brandon Valley's Alex Mentzer wins 250th match of career
Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer wins both matches and reaches milestone
Busy night in boys hoops sees Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington and Dakota Valley all emerge...
Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington and Dakota Valley are all victorious in boys basketball Tuesday
Dallas Goedert is excited to play in his first Super Bowl Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert is excited to play in first Super Bowl for Eagles Sunday against KC
Andre Metzger Monday Qualifies for WM Phoenx Open
Andre Metzger Monday qualifies for WM Phoenix Open this week