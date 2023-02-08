Webster fourth grader meets the DOT snowplow he named ‘Luke Ice Walker’

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Transportation paid a visit to Webster Elementary School on Wednesday to introduce a fourth grade student to the snow plow that he named.

Nancy Block, a fourth grade teacher in Webster, saw the DOT’s snowplow naming contest when applications opened last year.

“I learned about the contest and looked back at the previous winners. I thought the names were so creative that I decided that we have to participate in this activity,” said Block.

Block said coming up with names would be a fun activity for her students to practice what they’ve learned in language arts this year.

”In fourth grade, we do learn about figurative language and sensory words and vivid verbs, and this play on words was really a way to fit with our writing,” said Block.

Block’s students came up with names like Edward Blizzardhands and Buzz Ice-Clear. Block was thrilled when she learned one of her students had been selected as a winner.

”I was just giddy. I stopped the kids from doing their homework and said, ‘Oh my goodness kids, we have an announcement to make,’” said Block.

That student was Tak Lesnar. He submitted the name Luke Ice Walker after getting some inspiration from a previous winner in the Aberdeen area.

”My teacher and my class, we were looking on the page. We were looking at all the previous winners. I saw Darth Blader, and I said, ‘I’m gonna do something from Star Wars,’” said Lesnar.

Lesnar and his classmates got to see Luke Ice Walker on Wednesday when the DOT visited Webster Elementary. Mike Johnson, a lead worker at the Webster DOT and the driver of Luke Ice Walker, answered questions from the students about his job.

”We do a job that most people don’t appreciate. The kids do because they like the truck and they like the lights. It was nice to be able to answer questions and kind of see their interest,” said Johnson.

Block said she appreciated the interaction the DOT staff gave her students, and she plans to make it a yearly tradition for her class to enter the naming contest.

”I really appreciate the DOT doing that, to come and answer questions from the kids. It’s really going to be a special day for the kids. They’ll remember this for a long time,” said Block.

