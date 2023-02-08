Winter Feast fundraiser for summer Renaissance festival happening this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Siouxland Renaissance Association is hosting a Winter Feast and silent auction this Saturday to raise money for the summer Renaissance Festival.

Tickets are $50 per individual or $270 for a six-person to table.

“When you buy a ticket you can come to our gathering at six o’clock, which is when we will all just mingle and talk and just you don’t have to be dressed like this, your way is fine as well. And then the silent auction you sell tickets for the silent auction rather than doing all the bidding. And then from there at seven o’clock we will progress into the dinner. And after the dinner, the wonderful entertainment, Cirka and our lightning Juggler,” said Valerie Lietz of the Siouxland Renaissance Association.

Tickets and more information on the event can be found here.

