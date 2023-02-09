10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DWU women and Northwestern men were winners in a GPAC doubleheader at the Corn Palace.

Augie has the lead after Day One of the NSIC Swim/Dive meet in West Fargo. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. Andre Metzger is focused on winning the WM Phoenix Open after Monday qualifying and the Skyforce are glad to be in Sioux Falls learning from their head coach Kasib Powell.

