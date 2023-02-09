Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 8th

GPAC Basketball, NSIC Swimming, Plays, Metzger and Skyforce
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DWU women and Northwestern men were winners in a GPAC doubleheader at the Corn Palace.

Augie has the lead after Day One of the NSIC Swim/Dive meet in West Fargo. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. Andre Metzger is focused on winning the WM Phoenix Open after Monday qualifying and the Skyforce are glad to be in Sioux Falls learning from their head coach Kasib Powell.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head
South Dakota Lottery logo
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days

Latest News

Greenwaldt leads Augustana to lead after Day One of NSIC Meet
Augustana takes the lead after Day One of the NSIC Swim/Dive meet in West Fargo
Andre Metzger is focused on winning in Phoenix
Andre Metzger is focused on winning in Phoenix after Monday Qualifying
Stewart and Elmore are excited to be with Skyforce and learn from Kasib Powell
Stewart and Elmore are happy to be with Skyforce and learn from Kasib Powell
Stewart and Elmore are excited to be with Skyforce and learn from Kasib Powell
Stewart and Elmore are glad to be on Skyforce and learning from Kasib
February 8th Plays of the Week
February 8th Plays of the Week