Andre Metzger is focused on winning in Phoenix after Monday Qualifying

Former Dakotas Tour star is playing in Wast Management Phoenix Open this week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Dakota News Now) -Andre Metzger Monday qualified to make the field for the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week. At age 41, it’s his 2nd PGA Tour event.

Andre, who is married to Sioux Falls native Kim Kolb, has dominated the Dakotas Tour where he has won 35 tournaments in his professional career. I asked Andre on Calling All Sports what is his goal for this week?

”You now I’m pretty good at being one track. My focus is to win and I don’t mean that in a weird way but that’s my focus and anything else will come. As long as I can stay focused on that I really do have a chance to win. I really do believe that,” says Metzger.

Metzger was 1 of 3 to qualify Monday from a field of 90 that had originally been over 1,000. And if he is in a position to win, it’s something he knows how to do.

