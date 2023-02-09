Avera Medical Minute
Augustana takes the lead after Day One of the NSIC Swim/Dive meet in West Fargo

Vikings build lead after 5 events ad Greenwaldt captures a pair of 1st’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D.(Dakota News Now) -The 2022-23 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships got underway with five event finals taking place on Wednesday night from the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. Augustana leads after day one with 272 team points and holds a 60 point lead over Minnesota State (212). St. Cloud State is in third with 201 points. Augustana built its lead with a win in the 200 yard freestyle relay and taking the top three spots in the 50 yard freestyle won by Bryan Greenwaldt. The top three finishers in each individual event and top two finishers in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet. Lilly Grebner of Northern captured first in the 200 Yard IM.

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 11. Nine NSIC teams are competing over four days for the NSIC Championship. Thursday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday will feature the 100 butterfly, the 400 IM, the 200 freestyle, 1-meter diving competition and the 400 medley relay. The NSIC Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will be voted on by the coaches during the event. At the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

Recap courtesy of NSIC

