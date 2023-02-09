Burnout impacting pharmacists across a number of industries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nationwide pharmacist burnout and potential shortages in some regions could be attributed to an increased workload.

In Sioux Falls pharmacists say while they aren’t experiencing a direct shortage, there could be a decline in pharmacy school rates that could be a cause for concern.

With pharmacies being crucial to the field of healthcare, many rely on these industries to receive sometimes lifesaving prescriptions.

With the high stakes and factors resulting from the pandemic, Vice President of Outpatient Pharmacy for Avera, Melissa Goff says there could be a decline in the future of the field.

“There is some concerning trends going on, specifically in declining pharmacy school enrollments that we may start to see this play out in the next couple of years,” said Melissa Goff, Avera V.P of Outpatient Pharmacy.

In addition, she says burnout could also be a contributing factor.

“I think we are seeing an exit from certain settings for example retail pharmacy to some other pharmacist job opportunities,” said Goff.

This in response to an increased work demand due to the pandemic.

“With COVID-19 came that additional work for pharmacies and I think there was a good amount of burnout just like there was for a lot of healthcare professionals,” said Goff.

Judy Waldman originally started her career as a retail pharmacist. Now, she now works for a private pharmacy sector and discussed some of these contributing factors to the burnout for many pharmacists in other settings.

“There are so many things’ pharmacists are expected to do, not only counting it but making sure that all of the drugs that they are on don’t interact. That it goes through insurance, that it goes this way and that way and that it keeps going on and on and on,” said Judy Waldman, Spring Meds Pharmacist.

Saying the pandemic only heightened this stress for many in the industry.

“Now pharmacists are required to do immunizations, they’re required to oversee all of these other people, work twelve-hour days, hardly get a lunch break,” said Waldman.

Both want to encourage patients to consider filling their prescriptions electronically to help ease the workload.

