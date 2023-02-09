Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head
Construction of the Sixth Street Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will result in a road...
6th Street bridge to close
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) discusses the 2023 farm bill in Washington, D.C.
Thune reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union address
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
Sen. John Thune discussed President Biden’s State of the Union address and areas where...
Thune reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union address
The South Dakota Senate passed HB 1080, which restricts doctors from prescribing puberty...
SD Senate passes bill prohibiting gender-affirming medical care for minors