‘Check Out South Dakota State Parks’ program provides state park passes to 85 libraries

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Libraries across the state have a new resource, and it’s not a book.

Thanks to a partnership between the South Dakota State Library and the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, state park passes are now available to check out from 85 libraries across South Dakota, including the K.O. Lee Public Library in Aberdeen.

”The state park passes came from Game, Fish and Parks, and it’s a partnership with them and the State Library. So, without the State Library, I don’t know if this would have happened. It definitely wouldn’t have happened through all the major libraries in South Dakota,” said Cara Perrion, the K.O. Lee Assistant Library Director.

The Check Out South Dakota State Parks program provides three-day park passes to anyone with a library membership card.

”It’s for every park in South Dakota. So, if you’re going to the Black Hills for the weekend, you could check it out with your public library card and take it to the Black Hills,” said Perrion.

The free park passes can save parkgoers anywhere from $8 to $80.

“It’s not always an obstacle. Money doesn’t always have to be an obstacle to have an enriched experience, especially out in the outdoors. Libraries love to provide those types of experiences for people,” said Perrion.

The idea for the program came from similar programs in other states.

“We’re friends with librarians all throughout the country, and so I heard other librarians were talking about this with their state, like Wisconsin and Michigan, and I though that would be really great for Aberdeen or South Dakota because we have all these amazing parks,” said Perrion.

Perrion said the program is just one example of how libraries offer more than just books to enrich the lives of community members.

”We are always, as a library, trying to not just provide books, of course, but really to enable people to elevate their life. I think there’s a lot of people who want to go to the parks and participate more in the outdoors, and they never thought about coming into the library. This is one way for them to come into the library and realize that we do check out more than just books, that we’re more of a community center,” said Perrion.

In the future, Perrion said the K.O. Lee Public Library would like to provide more gateways for enrichment opportunities.

”This is kind of a first for Aberdeen. I know we’ve always wanted to have passes where, maybe, they could check out and go to a community theater performance or maybe a community concert or something like that,” said Perrion.

The state park passes will be available to checkout from the K.O. Lee Public Library starting February 10th. The passes are available to library card holders over the age of 18 and are not available for holds or renewals.

