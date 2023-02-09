Cold front moves into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front will be moving into the region today, bringing with it a chance of snowfall. Most of us will see around an inch or less of fresh accumulation. There will be some locations in south central South Dakota that see closer to around 2 inches and some slightly higher isolated totals will be possible. Temperatures around Aberdeen and Pierre will be falling throughout the day.

In addition to the snow, the wind will be ramping up to speeds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts exceeding 40 mph. While it won’t be much snowfall, anytime the wind gets that strong it will cause travel issues. A Wind Advisory will be in effect in the eastern part of the region through this afternoon. Highs will drop into the 20s for Friday, despite lots of sunshine. We’ll turn things around this weekend, though. Highs will jump back into the 30s and 40s for everyone.

The start of next week will remain quiet and mild, but by next Wednesday and Thursday we’re tracking another threat for accumulating snowfall.

