DWU women and Northwestern men win at Corn Palace in GPAC Hoops

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DWU women held Northwestern to 4 points in the final quarter and went on to beat the Red Raiders 55-41. Maddie Jones led both teams with 13 points. Jada Campbell and Matti Reiner each had 11 for the Tigers who are now 18-7, 12-7.

In the men’s game Jakob Dobney sparked a late comeback as DWU rallied from 7 down with 9 minutes left to take a 5-point lead. But Dillon Carlson was on fire, connecting for a career-high 29 points as Northwestern took control at the end to win 65-62.

