February 8th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Basketball and Wrestling
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Getting up to the rim is no issue for Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jakob Scarmon, as he uses one hand to throw it down agaisnt Dakota Valley.

South Dakota State’s Matt Mims gets his prayer answered as his shot banks in against Kansas City, and the Jackrabbits would take the win.

Hamlin Girls Basketball is still perfect in the season, as an Ally Abraham shot with the and-one helps lift the Chargers over Vermillion.

Brandon Valley Boys Wrestling got off to a hot start in their duel against Jackson County Central, as Brendon Oehme takes down and tallies a nearfall against Kayden Eller.

And our top play of the week goes to Watertown’s Dylan Rawdon. With time ticking down tied in the fourth quarter, Rawdon gets the three pointer off and buries it to give the Arrows the win!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

