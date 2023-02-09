Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Food tax proposal could be on the next ballot

Tax on food could be on next ballot.
Tax on food could be on next ballot.(Juliana Alford)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In a release sent on Tuesday the South Dakota attorney general explained an upcoming constitutional amendment and an initiated measure both dealing with the food tax.

If passed by voters, both the constitutional amendment and the initiated measure would remove the state food tax on anything except alcohol and prepared food. Local municipalities however could continue to tax foods.

In a release, Attorney General Marty Jackley said the words quote “human consumption” unquote are not defined by the state. The release went on to say that often includes more than just food and drinks. He also explained that prepared food is defined by law as food that is sold heated or with utensils.

The public now has 10 days to provide written comments on the issues before a final draft explanation is released.

Once passing that hurdle both issues could be on the ballot at the next election.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
South Dakota Lottery logo
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Latest News

The new vehicle wrap was designed by Patty Solis of Sioux Falls and features a variety of...
Great Plains Zoo unveils new look for ZooMobile
Many people have voiced their opinion about House Bill 1080, the bill addressing transgender...
House Bill 1080: Transgender resident voices her views
Many people have voiced their opinion about House Bill 1080, the bill addressing transgender...
House Bill 1080: Transgender resident voices her views
LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit organizations, partner organizations, and allies will march in protest of...
Statewide marches in opposition to House Bill 1080 planned