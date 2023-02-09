Galentine’s Day party at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project

Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party this Saturday.

The event is an afternoon for the ladies and features vendors with a flower bar, permanent link jewelry, pet portraits & photo keepsakes, and of course craft brews.

The event runs from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Co-owner, Amy Larson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the festivities.

