Galentine’s Day party at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party this Saturday.
The event is an afternoon for the ladies and features vendors with a flower bar, permanent link jewelry, pet portraits & photo keepsakes, and of course craft brews.
The event runs from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Co-owner, Amy Larson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the festivities.
